The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In a picturesque spot between San Diego and Los Angeles, Dana Point is a coastal region that embodies that relaxed SoCal spirit. Whether surfing or a spa day is on the agenda, this is just the place to unwind over a long sunny weekend. Here are some suggestions of things to do in this cool corner of California…

Go to the beach

Dana Point’s coastline is made up of nine beaches. Doheny State Beach is one for families whilst the calm waters of Baby Beach make it great for swimming. Head to the Harbor to book water sports activities or even do a spot of shopping. Strands Beach is renowned for its perfect waves and is a fantastic place for families looking to learn how to surf. For those who would prefer to spectate, Salt Creek attracts surfers looking for a challenge. Dana Point has a big surfing heritage. California’s first surf shop was set up there in 1954 and famous surfing documentary The Endless Summer was produced there.

Lap up the views at Raya

Watch the sunset over the ocean at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel’s restaurant. The floor to ceiling windows put diners in prime position for soaking up the sea views and the upscale experience is full of flavour. Chef Richard Sandoval grew up in Mexico City and this influences his techniques. Pan-Latin American cuisine is prepared with local produce, organic meat and sustainable seafood, ritzcarlton.com.

Spot dolphins and whales

Dana Point is known as the ‘whale watching capital of the West’ so there is a very good chance of spotting fabulous ocean life. We opted for a trip with Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching where we were whisked out on the Dana Pride to see dolphins and whales in their natural habitat. Seasonally the group tends to see more than 1,500 gray whales with blue whales making regular appearances in the summer, danawharf.com.

Get pampered at Monarch Beach Resort

The sprawling AAA five-diamond Monarch Beach Resort is wonderfully luxurious. From championship golf links to water sports and a new beach club which hosts surf lessons and surf art exhibitions, there is something to cater for every taste. We would recommend spending an afternoon in the Miraval Life in Balance Spa where massages, facial treatments, fitness and meditation classes are all on the menu. The Deborah Lippmann nail studio is such a treat for a mani/pedi, miravalspamonarchbeach.com.

Do dinner at Coastal Kitchen

The epitome of Cali cool, Coastal Kitchen is that lovely blend of laid-back chic with food that is on point. Owners Christina and Mike Grant have created a menu that is wholesome but fresh and delicious in every sense. The chef’s tacos are a must, the jumbo lump crab cakes are a joy and the Hawaiian rib eye is one for meat eaters. We loved the bright and breezy interiors and the very welcoming service. There is a brilliant cocktail list too, coastalkitchendanapoint.com.

Unwind at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa

The pastel blue facade of this resort, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, oozes character. All 378 guest rooms have been part of a $25 million renovation and are kitted out in a tonal colour palette of warm creams, clean whites and soft grey tones. There is plenty going on outdoors with two outdoor pools, a putting green, a children’s splash zone, bicycle rentals, surfboard rentals, walking and jogging trails, bocce ball and ping pong. Lunch can be enjoyed al fresco and Chef John Tesar, a four-time James Beard nominee, has been brought on board to revamp the seafood restaurant, marriott.co.uk.

How to get there: Fly into LAX or San Diego. The journey from both destinations is around one hour by car. Alternatively, take the scenic Amtrak train to San Juan Capistrano station then hop on the free Dana Point Trolley to the city centre.

For more information head to visitdanapoint.com.