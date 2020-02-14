Dan Patterson is a Senior Producer for CNET embedded at CBS News. He covers the tech trends that shape politics, business, and culture.

Dan reports for CBS News and CNET and regularly appears on-air to cover major technology events. He is a member of the UN Correspondents Association and has filed stories from Africa and the Middle East, presidential primaries and conventions, the World Economic Forum in Davos, and technology conferences like Black Hat and CES. Dan has interviewed entertainers like Willie Nelson and Chuck D, controversial figures like 8chan founder Fredrick Brennan, diplomats like Antony Blinkin, and senior officials at Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and more. His career began in college radio, and he was an early innovator in podcasting and online video streaming. Dan’s story ‘Angels of Death: Gun trafficking on the Iron Pipeline’ won the Donald Robinson Award for Investigative Journalism.CBS News | CNET | TechRepublic