🔥Dame Vera Lynn re-releases iconic World War 2 song 'We'll Meet Again' in coronavirus pandemic🔥

Dame Vera Lynn, the sweetheart of the armed forces in World War II, has encouraged the nation to “keep smiling and keep singing” amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Lynn, who turned 103 years old today, released an uplifting version of her song ‘We’ll Meet Again’ accompanied by a message about “people joining together.”

Described as the Forces’ Sweetheart in her Twitter bio, the singer shared a video of her iconic song accompanied with a string of flags from various countries.

Dame Vera Lynn in 1955 (Getty Images)

The tweet was captioned: ‘”Music is so good for the soul … keep smiling and keep singing” – Dame Vera Lynn lifts the nation’s spirits yet again.’

The song, which was released in 1939 by Decca Records as part of the wartime relief effort, was also accompanied by the classic phrase “Keep calm and carry on.”

Lynn also shared a message for the world during these “challenging” times, saying, “We are facing a very challenging time at the moment, and I know many people are worried about the future.”

“I’m greatly encouraged that despite these struggles we have seen people joining together,” she said. “They are supporting one another, reaching into the homes of their neighbours by offering assistance to the elderly and sending messages of support and singing into the streets.”

Lynn is one of many singers to release music in the hopes of inspiring people during the self-isolation period.

Dame Vera Lynn in 1942 (Getty Images)

Gal Gadot and numerous celebrities joined together for a group cover version of the song Imagine (which was poorly received), while others including singer JoJo have released remixed coronavirus PSA versions of their iconic hits.

“Music is so good for the soul, and during these hard times we must all help each other to find moments of joy. Keep smiling and keep singing,” Lynn encouraged.