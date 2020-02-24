🔥Dame Cressida Dick: Let police use hi-tech to catch killers and rapists🔥

Police need to be given the right to use technology in the same way as criminals to help win the battle against lawbreakers, the Met Commissioner said today.

Dame Cressida Dick said offenders were often making “powerful use of the digital world” to carry out their crimes.

That meant that police would find it increasingly hard to catch or deter them unless they were allowed to use the latest technology to fight back.

Dame Cressida, pictured, said this should include artificial intelligence, backed up by human decision-making, as well as the facial recognition cameras recently introduced by the Met.

Other potential innovations included “speech analytics software to help identify high-harm, high-risk or threat calls to the police”, translation technology to cope with the many different languages spoken in London, and “virtual and augmented reality” to improve officers’ decision-making and community engagement. The commissioner said updated legislation would be needed so that politicians and the public could debate the appropriate boundaries for police use of technology in future.

But she warned that the current debate was too dominated by critics, who were often “highly inaccurate or ill-informed”, and that public support for previous technological advances, ranging from fingerprinting to DNA and body-worn cameras, showed that most wanted to see police given up-to-date equipment.

“The only people who benefit from us not using proportionate tech are the criminals, the rapists, the terrorists and all those who want to harm you, your family and friends”, she said in a speech to the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“Given that criminals normally make powerful use of the digital world why should police not have access to cutting edge tech too if we can use it as a force for good?” she added. “In an age of Twitter and Instagram and Facebook, concern about my image and that of my fellow law-abiding citizens passing through live facial recognition and not being stored feels much, much smaller than the public’s vital expectation to be kept safe from a knife through the chest.

“If, as seems likely, algorithms can assist in identifying patterns of behaviour by those under authorised surveillance … that indicate … a terrorist attack [or] a potential serial rapist or killer … then I think almost all citizens would want us to use it.”

The commissioner said two choices lay ahead. One was to shun technology so police did “not use the tech that increases the likelihood of solving and preventing crime”, leaving the public “rightly indignant”. The other, which she favoured, was to “use tech proportionately to speed up how we — human officers — solve and prevent crime”.

Her comments follow protests by civil liberties groups about police using facial recognition cameras in London to detect suspects. Latest figures show prosecutions at an all-time low.