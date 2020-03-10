🔥Damani Mauge: First picture of 17-year-old boy stabbed to death on bus in Croydon🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a bus in Croydon has been pictured for the first time.

Damani Mauge was knifed on a 130 bus at Whitehorse Lane in south London on Sunday evening.

Mr Mauge was found suffering multiple injuries by Met Police officers and the London Ambulance Service and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.07pm.

Police believe the victim was involved in an altercation on a bus prior to the attack.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

A post-mortem is due to take place on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6512/8Mar or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.