🔥Damage from storms Dennis and Ciara set to cost more than £360 million🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

It will cost more than £360 million to clean up the damage caused by storms Dennis and Ciara in the UK, insurers have said.

Britain was battered with three storms in February – Dennis, Ciara and Jorge – which caused flooding, strong winds and heavy rain across parts of the country.

Estimates by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) shows the industry expects to pay out £363 million to victims of the bad weather.

Around £214 million will go towards flood claims while £149 million will help repair wind damage. The average payout to flooded households is expected to be £32,000.

Tewkesbury was hard hit by storms (Getty Images)

More than £7.7 million in total was spent on emergency payments to get homeowners and businesses back on track in the immediate aftermath of the flooding and wind damage, including paying for temporary accommodation when homes were uninhabitable.

The last time several storms of significance struck in quick succession was in December 2015, when storms Eva, Frank and Desmond caused insured damage valued at £1.3 billion.

It also put the cost of flooding in parts of south Yorkshire and the Midlands in November last year at over £110 million.

Storm Ciara batters UK and Ireland – In pictures

Mark Shepherd, the ABI’s assistant director, head of general insurance policy, said: “Insurers’ first priority when bad weather strikes is always to help customers recover from the traumatic experience as quickly as possible.

Breakdown of storm damage costs

Within the £214 million in flood claims there have been:

– 3,350 domestic property flood claims, totalling an estimated £107 million.

– 1,500 commercial property flood claims put at £85 million.

– 3,600 motor claims amounting to £21.7 million.

Within the £149 million bill for windstorm damage, there have been:

– 61,000 domestic property claims, totalling £77 million.

– 9,000 commercial property claims, put at £61 million.

– 3,500 motor claims, with a bill of £11 million.

“With some properties still under water, making emergency payments and arranging emergency alternative temporary accommodation or trading premises is very much a live issue.

“When the floodwaters recede, the hard work begins. Insurers and loss adjusters will continue working around the clock to ensure homes and businesses are fully dried out, so that repairs can start as soon as possible, and people can get their lives back together.”

Several insurers have recently outlined how winter flood claims have affected their firms.

Earlier this week, insurance giant Aviva has said it faces a £70 million bill so far from the recent UK storms.

The group received weather-related calls from 13,000 customers but stressed it is “responding quickly by helping fix damaged properties and using the latest technology to settle claims”.

Storm Dennis: UK Flooding aftermath – In pictures

Direct Line Group has also recently said the UK’s winter storms are set to cost it at least £35 million.

Admiral has also previously said it has been hit by £14 million in flood claims since the year end, with some of its own staff suffering flood damage, given the impact of recent storms in Wales.

But it said after help from the Government’s Flood Re fund, the claims hit was likely to be around £4 million to £5 million.