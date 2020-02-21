🔥Dakota Johnson, Gemma Arterton and Yara Shahidi hit the FROW at Milan Fashion Week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Following hot on the heels of New York and London, Milan Fashion Week sees editors, influencers and fashion-lovers alike descend upon the Italian city.

Milan plays host to some of the industry’s most esteemed luxury brand, including Gucci, Tom Ford and Versace, which are like magnets for our favourite famous faces.

So far there’s been the nautical-themed Max Mara show and Gucci, which saw stars Yara Shahidi, Florence Welch and Dakota Johnson grace its FROW.

Prada meanwhile hosted Gemma Arterton, Sinead Burke and Emily Ratajowski at its futuristic show.

Gemma Arterton at Prada (Getty Images )

Still to come on the schedule is the hotly-anticipated Versace, which is always catnip for celebrities, and brand of the moment Bottega Veneta.

Once all is wrapped up in Milan, the Italians will then pass the baton on to the French, as we move to the final instalment of this season’s fashion month, with Paris Fashion Week on February 24.

