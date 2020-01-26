🔥Dad of three murdered children warned ‘don’t go upstairs’🔥

The father of three children found dead in a Dublin house is ‘beyond distraught’ as he continues to stay with relatives.

Andrew McGinley returned home on Friday night to find gardai and firefighters already at the property in Parson’s Court, Newcastle.

He was reportedly then told by officers ‘please don’t go up the stairs’, where his children Conor, nine, Darragh, seven and Carla, three, lay dead.

A woman, thought to be the children’s mother, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where she continues to receive treatment.

It is understood gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Emergency services were first called to the area after a distressed woman was seen collapsing on the same street as the house.

It is thought she had been wandering around the area in an emotional state, before she was picked up by a taxi driver and brought back to the home.

Neighbours contacted Mr McGinley shortly before 8pm to warn him that something was wrong.

A source told The Irish Sun: ‘The father arrived at the house after the gardai had arrived and they told him not to go inside, to not go up the stairs. It was an incredibly distressing scene.

‘Understandably he is beyond distraught and he is being looked after by relatives. It’s a tragedy beyond belief.’

The family are believed to have been living in the area for around six months, and were ‘well-liked’ by their neighbours, another source said.

It is not yet clear how the children died, as their post-mortem results are not being published for operational reasons.

Further toxicology results are also still awaited and the house remains sealed off for examinations by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The bodies of the children were removed from the semi-detached home by ambulance at around 10am on Saturday.

No arrests have been made and An Garda Siochana are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.