🔥Dad and daughter work overtime in ambulance together fighting coronavirus as they urge public to 'hang in there'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A father and daughter who have been working overtime in an ambulance together during the coronavirus pandemic have urged the public to “hang in there”.

Brian Chipman, 42, and Yasmin Turner, 24, from Greater Manchester have been working shifts together at North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) in the fight against Covid-19.

Brian joined the service as an emergency medical technician in 2009 after being inspired by the treatment given to his father – and has since qualified as a paramedic.

Yasmin, 24, joined the trust and last year began undertaking an emergency medical technician apprenticeship, which she is due to complete.

Ms Turner’s mother Angela also worked for NWAS for a number of years, and is now training to become a paramedic, which her daughter said had “inspired” her.

“My mum has inspired us both to do this job, to never give up and that you can work your way up,” she said.

In a statement to the public, Ms Turner said: “Please stay at home unless it’s for something essential.

“Please only ring for an ambulance if you really need to and keep up to date with the guidance available from the Government.

“Hang in there, be nice to each other and stay safe.”