🔥Cyprus rape teen says attackers behaved ‘like a pack of wolves’🔥

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in a Cyprus has revealed the full horror of the attack which left her ‘wishing she was dead’.

The 19-year-old claimed the assaults were so frenzied she did not know how many of a group of 12 boys and young men forced themselves on her in an Ayia Napa hotel room on July 17 last year.

She maintains she was raped, but was forced to change her account under pressure from Cypriot police following hours of questioning alone and without legal representation.

In her first full interview since being freed to return to the UK earlier this month, she described how one attacker pinned her down with his knees as others ‘lined up’ to rape her ‘like a pack of wolves.’

The teen, from Derbyshire, said: ‘They were lining up, excited, talking and shouting in Hebrew.

‘I was trying to fight them off but I just couldn’t.

‘They were like a pack of animals – a pack of wolves.’

The woman, who was 18 when the attack happened, said she feared she would die if she did not escape.

But when she did, she was hauled into a deserted police station and accused of making it up.

She said she knew instantly she had done something wrong when she signed a confession statement, but hoped a judge would see she had written it under duress.

However, she was convicted of public mischief after spending a month in a Cypriot jail and five months under house arrest as she awaited trail.

A harrowing extract from her prison diary said: ‘Most prisoners were drugged. It seemed they thought that was easier. It gave me horribly vivid dreams, hallucinations.

‘I have nightmares every night, I dream I’m being raped again.I have nightmares every night, I dream I’m being raped again.’

The young women faced up to a year in jail but was handed a suspended sentence earlier this month.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told The Sun: ‘I told the truth. The fight has just begun.’

She also paid tribute to the ‘overwhelming’ support from people around the world, who helped raise more than £150,000 to fund her legal fight.

Supports include high-profile political figures such as Liberal Democrat Baroness Hussein-Ece, who called the case ‘a grotesque miscarriage of justice’.