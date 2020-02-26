🔥Cynthia Nixon delivers powerful video about the pressures women face today for Girls Girls Girls Magazine🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Sex and the City actor Cynthia Nixon may not have won the race to be governor of New York, but she’s continuing to use her platform for good.

Nixon is the face of a powerful video calling out the double standards and pressure women face on a daily basis about everything from the way they dress to how they deal with sexual harassment.

The video, created by Girls. Girls. Girls magazine, sees Nixon read out a powerful piece of writing by Camille Rainville of Writings of a Furious Woman.

Titled ‘Be a lady, they said’, Nixon’s ferocious delivery was paired with a montage of clips of the likes of Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, Robin Wright in House of Cards, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, Alexandra Ocasio Cortez in congress and Rachel McAdams wearing a breast pump.

Full of contradicting statements, it begins with Nixon reading the opening words, “Be a lady they said. Your skirt is too short. Your shirt is too low. Don’t show too much skin. Leave something to the imagination.”

Another powerful part reads, “Don’t talk too loud. Don’t talk too much. Don’t be intimidating. Why are you so miserable? Don’t be a b**ch. Don’t be so bossy. Don’t be so emotional. Don’t cry. Don’t yell. Don’t swear. Endure the pain. Don’t complain.”

Some of the clips used were also paired with pointed statements. Rose McGowan’s portrait is timed to the words “crazy feminist” as Trump’s face appears over the words “Old is ugly. Men don’t like ugly.”

Stock footage of Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of two felony sex crimes on Monday, also ended a vicious takedown of rape culture which began, “Be a lady they said. Don’t get raped. Protect yourself. Don’t drink too much. Don’t walk alone. Don’t go out too late. Don’t dress like that. Don’t show too much. Don’t get drunk. Don’t leave your drink.”

As the piece continuing building – continuing to say things including “Don’t attract attention. Don’t work late. Don’t crack dirty jokes. Don’t smile at strangers. Don’t go out at night. Don’t trust anyone.” – eventually Weinstein’s face appeared over the words, “Don’t say yes. Don’t say no.”

The video has won praise online, with one Twitter user writing that “parts of this literally [brought] me to tears.”

Another said that Nixon was “marvellous” while one said she had “seen this vid so many times that it’s a miracle that I’ve yet to ruin the replay button.”

Nixon also shared the video on her Twitter account, saying that she was, “Proud to be involved with this powerful film that has struck a chord with so many people around the world.”

The full text can be seen on Rainville’s blog here.