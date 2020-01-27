🔥Cyclist in serious condition in hospital after colliding with car🔥







Racavan Road. Credit: Google

A cyclist is in serious condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Co Antrim.

The incident happened in the Racavan Road area of Broughshane on Monday afternoon.

Inspector Craig said: “Shortly after 1: 30pm, it was reported that a car and a cyclist were involved. The cyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as serious. The Racavan Road, Broughshane has now re-opened.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 911 27/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital