🔥Cycling trend backed by Stormzy and featured on The One Show sparks safety fears🔥

A segment on The One Show covering a cycling trend backed by rapper Stormzy has faced a backlash over a “lack of thinking” and safety fears.

The Bikestormz movement involves young people taking to the streets on bikes to perform wheelies and other stunts, with helmets noticeably absent from images of these mass events.

On primetime BBC platform The One Show on Friday a segment highlighted the initiative, which is aimed at encouraging young people to cycle rather than join gangs and carry knives.

The segment drew criticism online over the disregard for safety noted by viewers, who watched as children and teenagers performed wheelies in the street without protective headgear.

Further footage of previous events online shows helmet-free youngsters riding alongside police officers.

Brain injury association Headway has warned that abandoning helmets can lead to serious, life-changing damage.