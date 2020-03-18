🔥Cyborg Reportedly Returning To The DCEU, But Will Be Recast🔥

As we all know, Justice League proved to be less of a mega-successful team-up extravaganza and more of a final nail in the coffin of the original vision for the DCEU. Of the six heroes, two of their futures are secure, one’s stuck running in circles, one’s gone for good and the other is trapped in the Phantom Zone for the time being. When it comes to Cyborg, though, we’ve all assumed we probably won’t be seeing any more of him in the movies.

We Got This Covered has just got an update on Victor Stone’s DCEU status, however, and it turns out there’s hope for Cyborg fans after all, but with a catch. DC is moving forward with a Blue Beetle film, with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer attached to pen the script, and our sources – the same ones who said a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and Diana will have her golden eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, both of which were correct – say that Cyborg features in the BB screenplay.

But what we’re also hearing is that Ray Fisher will not be back to play him. At least, right now that’s the case (things can always change, of course), and it all comes down to Warner Bros.’ dislike of the actor’s steadfast support for Zack Snyder and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. We’re told that they’ve been left irritated that he’s remained so loyal to the director, who was fired from JL, and continues to push for the Snyder Cut.

Of course, Fisher has always been an outspoken champion of Snyder’s, which only makes sense considering it was the filmmaker who cast him as Cyborg in the first place. In contrast to some of his co-stars, though, he’s perhaps been a little looser with his words. He’s said to have been “very upset” with how his character was handled in JL‘s theatrical cut and has voiced his disappointment that so much of his arc was removed.

At the moment, we don’t know who might be in the running to replace him as Vic, but we’ll let you know once we get some names. And in the meantime, feel free to give us your own personal pick for Cyborg #2 in the comments section down below.