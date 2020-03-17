🔥Cyberpunk 2077 on track for September release, despite coronavirus concerns🔥

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to land this September despite concerns that coronavirus would further delay its release.

Announced yesterday, polish developers CD Projekt Red implemented a working from home policy, tweeting:

“Over the past week, we have been adapting to the situation and gradually rolling out preventative measures across our entire organisation. We’ve also been upgrading equipment & infrastructure and working towards enabling our employees to work remotely, from the safety of their homes.”

They say they’ll be working remotely for “as long as possible”. With that in mind, the studio added that the company is “rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September.”

Night City awaits (CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be released in April, but they decided to push the release back to September 17, 2020. They claimed Cyberpunk 2077 was in a complete and playable state, but that doesn’t mean it’s finished.

CD Projekt Red is one of the latest gaming companies to follow the same precautions as EA, Microsoft, Bungie and Rockstar, in efforts to stop the virus from spreading.

Here’s CD Projekt Red’s statement in full:

“Dear all, many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD Projekt Red and how Covid-19 influences our day-to-day operations.

“Over the past week, we have been adapting to the situation and gradually rolling out preventative measures across our entire organisation. We’ve also been upgrading equipment and infrastructure and workings towards enabling our employees to work remotely, from the safety of their homes.

“Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt Red switched to full remote work for as long as it is needed.

“We think this will grant every team member the highest level of personal health and safety. And while this is all a bit new to everyone, we are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September.”

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued new guidelines on social distancing and self-isolation yesterday, urging the public to pay “special attention” to the coronavirus situation and avoid public spaces such as bars, theatres and public transport.

The government is set to issue new emergency measures today. You can follow our live updates here.