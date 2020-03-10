CVS to take over Schnucks pharmacies; pharmacy in Kirkwood store to close

The Schnucks soldier greets Jackie Knitting, of Arnold, on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, just after the former Shop ‘n Save location at Gravois Bluffs opened as a Schnucks grocery store. “I always came here when it was Shop ‘n Save. I thought I’d try it out,” said Knittig. Customers were offered celebratory cake and some were greeted by Schnuck Markets CEO Todd Schnuck. The soldier began as an ad campaign in 1968 – 50 years ago. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden •

CVS is taking over the pharmacies at Schnuck Markets, and is set to close the pharmacy inside the Kirkwood store.The national retailer, which is the country’s largest pharmacy chain, will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer’s 110 pharmacies and brand them as CVS Pharmacy, according to a Tuesday news release, and the other 11 will close. The only in-store pharmacy in the St. Louis area that’s expected to close is the one inside the Schuncks at 10233 Manchester Road, according to a post on the website of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655, the union that represents Schnucks workers. Three local Schnucks specialty pharmacies also are slated to close, the post says: at 11550 Page Service Drive in Maryland Heights, as well as at 3915 Watson Road in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis and at 1520 Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood.The grocery store confirmed the post was made using information relayed to its associates. The Kirkwood Schnucks is less than a mile from the CVS pharmacy at 10820 Manchester Road.Other in-store pharmacies slated to be closed elsewhere rather than be converted to the CVS brand are in the following cities: DeKalb, Rockford, Roscoe and Sangamon, Ill.; Bettendorf, Iowa; and Janesville, Wisc.Another specialty pharmacy in Moline, Ill., also will close. CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire the prescription files from those Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, CVS said.Schnucks on Tuesday would not disclose the number of pharmacy customers it serves or how many prescriptions it fills. The grocer also said customers should check with their insurance providers to see if CVS Pharmacy is in-network and to verify co-pays.The purchase price and other terms of the acquisition were not released.In 2015, CVS Health Corporation bought Target’s 1,672 pharmacies and clinic businesses for about $1.9 billion and operates them as a store-within-a-store format. There are six CVS pharmacies in local Targets — on Hampton Avenue in south St. Louis, on Rusty Road in south St. Louis County, and in Brentwood, Kirkwood, Belleville and Fairview Heights.A year earlier, CVS Pharmacy became the first major retail pharmacy to remove tobacco from its shelves. Schnucks stores became tobacco free on Jan. 1 of this year, a decision the companies say further aligns Schnucks with CVS.”As Schnucks continues to expand our emphasis on health and wellness, this collaboration with CVS is an opportunity for us to align with a company that has a similar focus,” Todd Schnuck, chairman and chief executive officer of Schnucks, said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to continue to provide quality pharmacy services to our customers in a manner they’ve come to expect, while supporting our mission to nourish people’s lives. It also provides our pharmacy teammates an opportunity to further their careers with a premier retail pharmacy chain.”CVS already has more than 30 pharmacies in the St. Louis area on the Missouri side and roughly a dozen in the Metro East, but Walgreens remains the dominant pharmacy in the area.CVS Pharmacy will post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions and interview all Schnucks employees who apply. In-store changes will be rolled out over several months after the deal closes, which is expected to happen by end of the second quarter.The Local 655 union represents about 700 pharmacy technicians who will be affected by the sale. Dave Cook, its president, said in a statement that his top priority is protecting union jobs that provide good wages and great benefits. He encouraged workers to re-apply for their jobs and said he had reached out to CVS to request a meeting to discuss the purchase and the transition.”My desire is that CVS will offer my highly-trained partners jobs and that CVS — a health care company — will want to keep the high-quality health insurance my partners currently have,” Cook said in the statement.Schnucks operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.Updated at 1: 05 p.m.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

The company, based in Memphis, will close the building at 13679 Rider Trail North in Earth City by May 2, it said in a letter to the state.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen last week approved key development plans and some tax incentives for the stadium.

Airport director says switch from angled pull-through spots to parallel drop-off lanes has gotten “atrocious” response from drivers but complaints are lessening.

The 609,000-square-foot facility will be among the nation’s largest neuroscience research buildings, university officials said in their announcement on Friday

The company, based in Memphis, will close the building at 13679 Rider Trail North in Earth City by May 2, it said in a letter to the state.

Washington University has suspended travel to countries with higher instances of the virus; Emerson has canceled some nonessential travel.

No decision has been made, but discussions between the administration and cruise industry representatives are planned.

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

Washington University has suspended travel to countries with higher instances of the virus; Emerson has canceled some nonessential travel.

Gray Television is offering $8.5 billion, including debt, sources tell Reuters

The Schnucks soldier greets Jackie Knitting, of Arnold, on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, just after the former Shop ‘n Save location at Gravois Bluffs opened as a Schnucks grocery store. “I always came here when it was Shop ‘n Save. I thought I’d try it out,” said Knittig. Customers were offered celebratory cake and some were greeted by Schnuck Markets CEO Todd Schnuck. The soldier began as an ad campaign in 1968 – 50 years ago. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com