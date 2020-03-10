CVS to take over Schnucks pharmacies

CVS is taking over the pharmacies at Schnuck Markets.The national retailer will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer’s 110 pharmacies and brand them as CVS Pharmacy, according to a Tuesday news release.The other 11 will close, although the release did not specify which stores will lose pharmacies. CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire the prescription files from those Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, CVS said.The purchase price and other terms of the acquisition were not released.In 2015, CVS Health Corporation bought Target’s 1,672 pharmacies and clinic businesses for about $1.9 billion and operates them as a store-within-a-store format.A year earlier, CVS Pharmacy became the first major retail pharmacy to remove tobacco from its shelves. Schnucks stores became tobacco free on Jan. 1 of this year, a decision the companies say further aligns Schnucks with CVS.”As Schnucks continues to expand our emphasis on health and wellness, this collaboration with CVS is an opportunity for us to align with a company that has a similar focus,” Todd Schnuck, chairman and chief executive officer of Schnucks, said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to continue to provide quality pharmacy services to our customers in a manner they’ve come to expect, while supporting our mission to nourish people’s lives. It also provides our pharmacy teammates an opportunity to further their careers with a premier retail pharmacy chain.”CVS Pharmacy will post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions and interview all Schnucks employees who apply. In-store changes will be rolled out over several months after the deal closes, which is expected to happen by end of the second quarter.Schnucks operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

