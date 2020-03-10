🔥Customers stampede Aldi supermarket in Sydney in battle over toilet paper amid national shortage🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

CCTV footage has emerged of hundreds of shoppers stampeding into a supermarket and fighting over toilet paper amid coronavirus fears.

The video, shared on Facebook, shows hundreds of shoppers flooding into the Aldi store in Australia after a member of staff opens the doors.

The customers rush to the toilet paper aisle and start pushing and shoving each other to grab some rolls.

The CCTV footage was filmed in a store in Guildford in western Sydney.

Concerned Australians criticised the shoppers after the video was shared on the “Only in Guildford” Facebook page, accusing them of making the situation worse as shops struggle with demand due to people stockpiling.

“Just shows how stupid we as humans are! I just wanted one packet today… all stores nothing! Shame on us,” one person wrote.

“And just like that all respect for humans went down the toilet along with their toilet paper,” wrote another. “People are sheep.”

Another said: “They should only be able to take one each. It’s up to the stores to stop this.”

Others expressed frustration that some people were taking advantage of the coronavirus panic by bulk-buying toilet paper and selling it online.

“The Australian Government should stop this nonsense. [They are] selling it on eBay Amazon etc. for a big profit while others [have go go] without paper,” wrote one person.

Aldi recently imposed a toilet paper limit as concerned shoppers rushed to buy the item amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

The Evening Standard has contacted Aldi for comment.