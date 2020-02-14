culinary-union-announces-it-will-not-endorse-a-candidate-before-nevada-caucuses

By Alexander Tin

February 13, 2020 / 4:14 PM
/ CBS News

The Culinary Union, one of the state’s most coveted labor group endorsements, announced Thursday that it will not endorse a candidate in the Democratic presidential primary race, just days before Democrats in Nevada will caucus for the next presidential contest.  
That decision had been telegraphed for weeks by the union.This is a developing story and will be updated.

