🔥Crystal Palace XI vs Watford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Roy Hodgson has got his Crystal Palace side back on track following back-to-back wins and clean sheets and face a crunch clash with Watford this weekend.

Having dropped to a point where they were precariously close to being sucked into a relegation battle, victories over Newcastle and rivals Brighton have steadied the ship.

The Palace boss has been dealt the blow this week of January signing Cenk Tosun having to return to Everton to have a season ending knee injury assessed.

However, the recent form of Christian Benteke has seen Tosun used as a substitute and has offered some hope that he may be turning a corner.

The Belgian scored his first goal of the season against Everton and, while some finishing problems still linger, his contributions have been vastly improved.

James McCarthy was forced off at Brighton with a hamstring injury at half time but has returned to training this week, however, with captain Luka Milivojevic having been on the bench at the Amex after illness, the Serbian could return to face Newcastle this weekend.

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Dann, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke