🔥Crystal Palace XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries and suspensions🔥

Crystal Palace are still in search of their first win of 2020.

The Eagles have fallen from outside contenders for a European place, and are now wary of slipping into a relegation battle.

Roy Hodgson’s side have lost their last two, against Sheffield United and Everton, despite having seen a few faces return from injury lay-offs.

The defeat at Goodison Park did, at least, bring one silver lining with Christian Benteke scoring his first goal of the season, but there was little to enjoy beyond that.

They return from their winter break with the visit of Newcastle to south London, though it is hard to see Hodgson making too many changes – he never does.

James Tomkins suffered a hamstring injury at Everton so will likely not be ready to feature, meaning Scott Dann should come back in alongside Gary Cahill.

Otherwise the squad is likely to be largely unchanged.

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke