🔥Crystal Palace XI vs Brighton: Starting lineup and latest team news🔥

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic return to Roy Hodgson’s squad against rivals Brighton today.

Milivojevic missed last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle through illness, but is only fit enough for the bench on the south coast.

Hodgson has opted for a three-man midfield of Cheikhou Kouyate, James McCarthy and James McArthur once again.

Milivojevic was last benched for a League fixture in Hodgson’s first game in charge at Palace back in 2017, with only suspension and illness keeping the skipper out of the side since.

Meanwhile, Mamadou Sakho does not despite returning to full training this week.

The centre-back is short of match fitness having been sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered in the draw at Norwich on New Year’s Day.

Palace have struggled defensively during Sakho’s lay-off, with their win over Newcastle ending a run of 11 games without a clean sheet across all competitions.

His timely recovery provides Hodgson with a further option in central defence following James Tomkins’ injury at Everton earlier this month.

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita, Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Subs: Milivojevic, Meyer, Townsend, Hennessey, Tosun, Kelly, Riedewald

Brighton XI: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Propper, Bissouma, March, Mooy, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Stephens, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Schelotto, Button, Alzate