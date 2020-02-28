🔥Crystal Palace XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for Premier League🔥

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson must decide whether to recall captain Luka Milivojevic for tomorrow’s trip to rivals Brighton.

Milivojevic missed last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle through illness, and Palace looked re-energised following a two-week winter break.

Hodgson opted for a three-man midfield of Cheick Kouyate, James McCarthy and James McArthur, with the latter occupying more attacking positions.

Milivojevic was last benched for a League fixture in Hodgson’s first game in charge at Palace back in 2017, with only suspension and illness keeping the skipper out of the side since.

But last week’s performance against Newcastle has raised questions over whether the Serb should go straight back into the team when Palace travel to the Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mamadou Sakho is unlikely to feature tomorrow despite returning to full training this week.

Sakho is unlikely to start despite recovering from a hamstring problem Photo: Getty Images

The centre-back is short of match fitness having been sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered in the draw at Norwich on New Year’s Day.

Palace have struggled defensively during Sakho’s lay-off, with their win over Newcastle ending a run of 11 games without a clean sheet across all competitions.

His timely recovery provides Roy Hodgson with a further option in central defence following James Tomkins’ injury at Everton earlier this month.

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.