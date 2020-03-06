crystal-palace-vs-watford-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-prediction,-tv-channel,-latest-team-news

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League match coverage of Crystal Palace vs Watford. 

The Eagles are rejuvenated following the winter break and welcome the relegation-threatened Hornets aiming to record a third League win on the spin.

Nigel Pearson’s side arrive at Selhurst Park in buoyant mood having ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Vicarage Road last week, but still above the drop zone on goal difference alone. 

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Predicted line-up

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3):  Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Dann, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke

Where to watch the match

TV channel and live stream: The match is not available to watch live in the UK. 

