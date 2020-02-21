🔥Crystal Palace vs Newcastle preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Crystal Palace welcome Newcastle to Selhurst Park on Saturday in desperate need of a victory.

The Eagles have managed just one win in 12 in the League and thoughts have turned from an unlikely push for Europe to a scramble for points to ward off relegation.

At Selhurst, Palace are yet to beat a side placed above them in the league this season, but would leapfrog their visitors with victory were they to buck that trend.

Steve Bruce’s men arrive fresh from a 4-0 thumping at Arsenal and haven’t won on four trips to south east London.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Venue: Selhurst Park

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace are without a win across all competitions in 2020 and simply don’t score enough goals. They are the lowest scorers in the top flight and have managed just one goal before half-time in front of their home fans all season and will likely need a clean sheet to beat the Magpies. Newcastle themseleves are in a bit of a rut, without a win or a clean sheet in five. Don’t expect fireworks.

Tickets

This match is sold out.

How to follow

This match will not be shown live in the UK.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 10

Draws: 9

Newcastle wins: 27

Palace’s last home win over Newcastle was a 5-1 thumping in 2015.

Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win: 19/20

Newcastle to win: 10/3

Draw: 23/10

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Palace’s injury-hit squad return from their winter break having had two precious weeks of recovery, though it is hard to see Hodgson making too many changes – he never does.

James Tomkins suffered a hamstring injury at Everton so will not be ready to feature, meaning Scott Dann should come back in alongside Gary Cahill.

Otherwise the squad is likely to be largely unchanged.

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.