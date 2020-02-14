🔥Crystal Palace target Joakim Maehle 'itching' to make Premier League transfer🔥

Crystal Palace target Joakim Maehle has made it clear he would jump at the chance to move to the Premier League.

The Eagles have been keeping tabs on the Genk full-back for some time now and had considered him a possible recruit in January.

Eventually, Palace moved for two younger options in Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Ferguson. Walker-Peters held talks with the south Londoners but eventually opted to join Southampton on loan until the end of the season while complications over Ferguson’s medical saw the deal fall through.

Palace are keeping a close eye on how Ferguson recovers from his knee injury before making a call on whether to bring him in this summer.

With Ferguson’s future uncertain, Maehle has stated he would be ready to move should a club in a bigger league make their move

“I want to achieve the highest level with Genk, but at the same time I am a young and ambitious footballer who wants to reach the top”, Maehle told Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg.

“If a good club from a top league knocks on the door, I will be itching to take the next step.

“But if Genk say no and I would have to accept that as a professional.”