🔥Crystal Palace take big step towards survival as Patrick Van Aanholt free-kick downs Newcastle🔥

Patrick Van Aanholt’s free-kick gave Crystal Palace a huge Premier League survival boost as Roy Hodgson’s side finally recorded their first win of 2020 with victory over relegation rivals Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

The Dutchman’s effort proved the only goal of a game in which the Eagles were more than value for their 1-0 win, a result which them to 33 points and within sight of securing another year in the top flight.

Scott Dann came back into the side in place of the injured James Tomkins, with Cheikhou Kouyate’s presence in midfield ahead of Luka Milivojevic the only other change from the side that started the 3-1 defeat to Everton.

Wilfried Zaha and Gary Cahill had decent efforts blocked before Van Aanholt opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a superb curling effort, though there were question marks about Toon ‘keeper Martin Dubravka, who took a step too early.

Jordan Ayew went close to doubling the lead soon after the restart, hitting the base of the near post after nice play between Zaha and Van Aanholt, while Cahill should have scored when heading wide unmarked.

Vincent Guaita had to be alert to push Fabian Schar’s long-range effort over the bar but the visitors posed little threat and had Valentino Lazaro sent off late on as the hosts held on for their first win since beating West Ham on Boxing Day.