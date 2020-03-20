🔥Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha offers housing to NHS staff fighting coronavirus pandemic🔥

Wilfried Zaha has joined the effort to support the NHS in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic by offering free accommodation to health workers.

The Crystal Palace winger encouraged NHS staff to reach out to his Zo Properties firm after co-owner Obi Willis tweeted to say the pair would be willing to provide housing for doctors and medical staff battling the disease on the front line.

The 27-year-old is the latest member of the football community to offer his support. On Wednesday, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich granted full use of Stamford Bridge’s Millennium Hotel to NHS staff free of charge, while former Manchester United man Gary Neville made a similar gesture with two hotels he co-owns in the northern city.

United forward Marcus Rashford is leading a campaign to ensure all children who usually receive free lunches are still fed when their schools close today.

The suspension on football in England was extended to at least April 30 on Thursday, but the FA raised hopes that the existing Premier League season may yet be completed by scrapping its rule that all domestic football must finish by June 1.