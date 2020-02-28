🔥Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha frustrated with pantomime villain' treatment from opposition fans🔥

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has expressed his frustration at being treated like a “pantomime villain” by opposition fans.

Zaha has often come under scrutiny for complaining about excessive force when being tackled, despite statistics showing the Eagles star is the most fouled player in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has spoken candidly in the past about insults and racial abuse that have been hurled at him with throughout his career.

But the Ivory Coast international cannot comprehend why he is singled out by opposition fans, insisting he has done nothing to deserve such treatment.

“All everyone ever sees is angry, passionate Wilf playing,” he told The Mirror.

Zaha is frustrated at being treated unfairly both on and off the pitch Photo: Getty Images

“When I play football I am very passionate, I like to win, so that’s the side that people see. There are more sides to me. Unless you want to see that side, you wouldn’t.

“It does frustrate me. You don’t even know me, but you have decided you don’t like me. How is that possible? I don’t understand it myself. It’s crazy, man! I’m actually a nice guy.”

Zaha used Palace’s Carabao Cup encounter with Colchester United as an example of the hostile reception he receives and struggled to hide his frustration.

“For some reason, I’m that pantomime villain that every club hates. Every team,” he added.

“We played against Colchester, I’ve never played against them before. I go on and I get booed. I’m thinking: ‘You don’t even know me, why are you booing me?’”

Zaha is likely to feature in Palace’s starting line-up as they face Brighton in the ‘M23 derby’ on Saturday.