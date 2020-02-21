🔥Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman 'doesn't care' what fans say on social media🔥

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has defended the work of sporting director Dougie Freedman.

The former Palace player and manager, who has been in his current role since August 2017, has come under fire from supporters following two disappointing transfer windows.

Palace have failed to bring in cover at full-back in successive windows despite the £50million sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United last summer.

Their January move for West Brom right-back Nathan Ferguson collapsed late on deadline day over a complication in the 19-year-old’s medical, though the Eagles expect to complete the signing of Ferguson when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

The club also agreed a deal for Genoa striker Christian Kouame, but that transfer fell through when the 22-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

“I can tell you now Dougie’s most important quality is that he doesn’t care what someone on social media says,” said Parish.

“There is no one at the football club that is working harder for the football club than Dougie Freedman. Sometimes the best job you do in that position is to keep the ones that aren’t going to work out, out.

“It is easy to cave and sign some players just to keep everyone happy, but that is not going to give us the longevity that we want.

“Dougie does the work and we have to focus on the work, what we need to do with the constraints we have got, the money we have got, with the manager.

“We have to work together to make sure we get the right answers.”