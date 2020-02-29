🔥Crystal Palace player ratings: Vicente Guaita and Gary Cahill shine in narrow derby win over Brighton🔥

Crystal Palace moved comfortably clear of relegation trouble with a second successive Premier League victory over rivals Brighton on Saturday.

The hosts largely dominated proceedings on the south coast, but saw their winless run in 2020 continue thanks to a winner against the run of play from Eagles top scorer Jordan Ayew.

Jack Rosser was at the Amex to run the rule over Roy Hodgson’s men…

Vicente Guaita 8

Safe as houses: Vicente Guaita (Getty Images)

Stopped everything that came his way and helped earn another valuable clean sheet for Palace. Their best player.

Joel Ward 6

Undone by Neal Maupay a couple of times and really struggled to have an impact going forward.

Scott Dann 6

Worked well alongside Gary Cahill and was on hand to head clear as Brighton pushed for a late leveller.

Gary Cahill 7

Captain’s performance: Gary Cahill (PA)

A captain’s performance from the former Chelsea and England man. Handled Glenn Murray well after his introduction.

Patrick van Aanholt 6

Caught out a few times at the back but always a threat going forward.

Cheikhou Kouyate 6

Reliable: Cheikhou Kouyate (Getty Images)

Never stops working and attempted to drive Palace forward from midfield. Becoming one of Hodgson’s most reliable players.

James McCarthy 6

Palace lost a lot of control after the midfielder was forced off with injury. Deputised for Luka Milivojevic well.

James McArthur 6

Dependable as always in midfield and created a fine chance for Christian Benteke early on.

Jordan Ayew 7

Match-winner: Jordan Ayew (AFP via Getty Images)

Very quiet up until the goal but took his chance well to end a run of six games without scoring.

Wilfried Zaha 6

Likely turning out in this fixture for the final time, became embroiled in a row with Ezequiel Schelotto and never quite got going on the front foot.

Carried the ball forward well, should have scored late on.

Christian Benteke 6

Wasted a golden chance early on but was on hand to tee up Ayew with a wonderful assist.

Subs

Jairo Riedewald 5

Dived into a few too many challenges and could have teed up Maupay for an opener.

Cenk Tosun N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.