🔥Crystal Palace player ratings: Jordan Ayew saves the day once again as Eagles rise up the table🔥

Crystal Palace earned a third win on the trot for the first time in almost two years as Watford were put to the sword.

Jack Rosser was at Selhurst Park to run the rule over Roy Hodgson’s men…

Vicente Guaita 7

Again a consistent figure for Palace, made a wonderful save to tip a Deeney effort over the bar.

Joel Ward 6

Rather untroubled by Watford by played his part in another solid defensive display to earn a third consecutive clean sheet.

(Getty Images)

Scott Dann 7

Has been on fine form since coming in for Tomkins, dealt with a lot of problems early on.

Gary Cahill 7

As always a calming presence in Palace’s back line, particularly impressive when left to dig himself out of trouble alone.

Patrick van Aanholt 6

Very erratic passing in the first half gave way to a more controlled display after the break, got into some good positions down the left but couldn’t capitalise.

(Getty Images)

James McCarthy 6

Shared the sitting role with James McArthur well, broke up play sharply in midfield.

James McArthur 7

Did well to tee up Ayew for his goal and made some key challenges and blocks defensively.

Cheikhou Kouyate 7

A tireless performance only tainted by his spat with Etienne Capoue just after the break.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wilfried Zaha 6

Carried the ball well but rarely got into goalscoring positions and was fortunate not to be sent off after an early booking.

Jordan Ayew 8

Another save the day performance from the Ghanaian – slowly becoming Palace’s main man.

Christian Benteke 7

Lead the line confidently and went close with an acrobatic second half effort. Good work in the build up to the goal.

(Getty Images)

Substitutes

Luka Milivojevic, 6: Made Palace a little more robust and added some energy to midfield following his introduction.