🔥Crystal Palace news this week: Time to recalibrate targets as relegation looms larger than Europe🔥

Crystal Palace now have a week to refresh and recalibrate their targets for the remainder of the season.

After a gruelling run over the festive period and into this winter break, the Eagles are desperately in need of their rest. The players will not be going away on any warm weather training camps and have instead been given a full week off to spend time with family and friends.

Less than a month ago it had looked as if this could be a week to prepare for an unlikely push on the European places. Now, without a win since Boxing Day, Palace will return to action next week in need of a run of results to move them clear of a relegation fight.

Addressing the defence will be key for Roy Hodgson if that is to happen.

Scoring goals has always been a problem, but their strong defence over the first half of the season meant they still picked up good results. They have not kept a clean sheet since December 7 at Watford.

“Defensively the goals were disappointing,” said Gary Cahill. “The goals were sloppy and we’re not normally like that. That was not good enough defensively for a couple of incidents.

“I was disappointed in the second one. Such is life. We have to keep going and push on.

“We felt that last week we played very well and didn’t get the result. This week we were well in the game and we lost again.

“We need to take this period now, we need to rest up and we need to come back fighting for the last part of the season.