🔥Crystal Palace news this week: Roy Hodgson given assurances over squad rebuild and transfers this summer🔥

With nine points from their past three games, Crystal Palace have all but secured Premier League football for an eighth consecutive season next term.

The upturn in form over the past three weeks has seen manager Roy Hodgson finally put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension which has been in the pipeline since September.

Hodgson has been given assurances that, after two successive underwhelming transfer windows, the club will back him with more than loans and free transfers this summer.

The security and stability brought about by his future being settled means Palace can begin work on their targets right away.

There is an acute awareness from all sides around Hodgson, from chairman Steve Parish, the recruitment department headed by Dougie Freedman and their American investors, that the squad needs significant work following this season.

Palace’s squad has changed little in the two-and-a-half years since Hodgson’s appointment. The former England manager is working with a smaller squad than most in the Premier League, with the average age also higher than any other squad in the division, something which must be addressed this summer.

The club are planning to move on some of their more senior figures come the end of the campaign, while they are keen to add up to four new faces under the age of 24.

Targets remain for this term, the Eagles are 11 points short of setting a new club record Premier League points tally of 50 with nine games to go, but focus outside of the changing room will be shifting quickly towards the summer.