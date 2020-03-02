🔥Crystal Palace news this week: Eagles back on track with Roy Hodgson set for further contract talks🔥

Roy Hodgson has his Crystal Palace side back on track after a worrying start to the New Year.

Back-to-back wins, and equally importantly clean sheets, have Palace back to within four points of a Europa League place and just a point from the top ten.

Their display against Brighton was a vintage Palace display under Hodgson. Not too much fun to watch for a neutral, but little did those behind the goal into which Jordan Ayew slotted the winner care about the aesthetics of the performance.

Hodgson is set for further talks with chairman Steve Parish this week over a contract extension. The protracted discussions, which began in September, will hinge on which direction the club want to take this summer and whether Hodgson is happy with the funds which will be available to him.

In Pictures | Brighton vs Crystal Palace | 29/02/2020

The Eagles boss has long called for more money to be invested in the squad and there are plans ahead of the summer to overhaul parts of the squad, with up to four players under the age of 24 potentially arriving.

There is an acute awareness at boardroom level that the squad needs work and investment. However, just how much money the club want to give to a manager who will only be staying for another season if a deal is agreed remains up for debate.

Saturday’s win brought with it a warning. Brighton parted company with safe hands in Chris Hughton and opted for attractive football in Graham Potter at the end of last season and for all their domination, having had 67 per cent of possession and completing 538 passes to Palace’s 273, and attractive football, they could not finish their chances and are close to being dragged into a relegation battle.