🔥Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson insists he has 'never felt healthier' amid coronavirus fears🔥

Roy Hodgson insists he is not concerned about the threat of coronavirus and believes he has never felt healthier amid fears over 70s could be temporarily banned from Premier League matches.

Hodgson celebrated his new one-year contract at Crystal Palace with a third straight win, beating Watford 1-0 at Selhurst Park, to all but guarantee their Premier League survival.

But Hodgson could soon prevented from being in the dugout due to the coronavirus outbreak, with government contingency plans reportedly including a temporary ban over-70s from attending games.

But the Palace boss, who turns 73 in August, said: “Whatever decision is made you have to abide by.

“We live in a democracy and we are all law-abiding citizens. I will worry about that when the time comes.

The 72-year-old could be affected by the government’s contingency plans to fight the coronavirus Photo: AFP

“Certainly I have never felt healthier and happier about the environment I am in, in terms of health, at a time when people are asking questions about the environment. I think I am in the best possible place.”

Hodgson also praised Crystal Palace for adhering to protocols to ensure any threat of infection from the virus is minimised.

“I must say it is not something that concerns me much. I presume they are thinking that to protect us because from what I have heard and read, it is the people who are older who are most at risk, but certainly I feel very healthy,” he added.

“The things we are doing at the club will keep me a lot healthier than the average guy, especially the average guy who spends a lot of his time on the Tube every day.

“I must say I don’t have any fears in that respect but what we are doing at the moment is to make sure we do our level best to respect the guidelines and things that could be done.

“We have cleaners going around the training ground all time, we have disinfected everything, we have hand wash everywhere, the players are no longer shaking hands or hugging so we are doing all the things that are there to be done.

“But the final analysis will be in the hands of the government, who will make the decision on behalf of the country. I wasn’t aware it was the older people spreading the virus, I just thought we were the ones at risk from it.”

Additional reporting from the Press Association.