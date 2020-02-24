🔥Crystal Palace looking up again as Patrick van Aanholt challenges squad to kick on after first win of 2020🔥

Patrick van Aanholt says Crystal Palace must now recreate their early-season form after finally claiming a win in 2020.

The Dutchman scored his first goal since October as the Eagles moved nine points clear of the bottom three with victory against Newcastle.

Having endured a tough run over Christmas, Van Aanholt wants to see Roy Hodgson’s side hit the heights they were reaching before the festive run.

“We never looked over our shoulders because we had a great start to the season, we just had a slight little dip in between,” Van Aanholt told Palace TV.

“Now we carry on what we did at the start of the season and hopefully we can do that until the end of the season.

“We are looking game-by-game and hopefully we can end the season very high.”

With Hodgson’s future in doubt and form spiralling before Saturday, taking three points has eased the pressure on everyone meaning focus can be shifted upward once more.

“We’ve had a couple of games without a win, we were aware of the pressure,” said Gary Cahill.

“It is easy to say but don’t look over your shoulder. Look at what is in front of you and and where you can get to. We realise we have had some not so good results but along the way we have had good performances.”