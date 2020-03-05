🔥Crystal Palace loan signing Cenk Tosun set for surgery on ACL injury🔥

Cenk Tosun will undergo surgery in a few days after suffering an ACL injury during training with Crystal Palace, Everton have confirmed.

The Turkish striker, who was simply Palace’s only January arrival, returned to the Everton training ground on Thursday for further assessment and can miss the remaining season and likely the Euros come early july.

Tosun scored one goal across five appearances for Crystal Palace and may have observed his deal made permanent in the summertime for a fee of £20million.

The 28-year-old could have his rehabilitation undertaken by parent club Everton.

A statement from Everton read: “Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton and can undergo surgery in a few days after sustaining a personal injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during training with loan club Crystal Palace.

“Striker Tosun, who has scored 10 goals in 51 Everton appearances carrying out a transfer from Besiktas in January 2018, completed a temporary proceed to Selhurst Park 8 weeks ago.

“The Turkey international, capped 42 times by his country, struck on his first Palace begin in a 2-2 draw at Premier League champions Manchester City on 18 January.

“Tosun, 28, played five times for Roy Hodgson’s team but his amount of time in south London has been cut short after he was hurt in an exercise session on Monday.

“The ball player will continue his rehabilitation beneath the care of Everton’s medical staff at the Club’s USM Finch Farm training headquarters following a medical procedure on his ACL.”

