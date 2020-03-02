🔥Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew happy to accommodate Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke with wide role🔥

Jordan Ayew is happy to play anywhere to bring the best out of Crystal Palace’s attacking players after being shifted out wide in recent weeks.

The striker scored his seventh goal of the season to secure a 1-0 at Brighton on Saturday, during which he played down both flanks as he and Wilfried Zaha rotated around Christian Benteke.

“Personally, I don’t have a problem, playing up front, on the right or the left — as long as I am on the pitch, then I am happy,” said Ayew, whose goals have earned 14 points for Palace this season.

“I just want all my team-mates to be comfortable. So, if Wilf is comfortable on the left or the right, he should decide [where to go].

“I don’t mind, I will just do what I have to do on the pitch. Our strength is our shape and I think the defence had a very good game.

“Honestly, I don’t know [if we’ve got enough points to be safe]. We have our target, which is to win every game and try to finish as high as possible.”