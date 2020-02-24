🔥Crystal Palace facing the same dilemma Brighton did last season with Roy Hodgson talks ongoing🔥

Having finally lifted the burden of not having won a game in 2020, Crystal Palace have a clear week with far less pressure in which to prepare for Brighton.

Palace’s visit to their rivals last season was an unmitigated disaster, managing to utterly collapse in the rain and lose 3-1 despite the Seagulls being reduced to ten men inside half an hour.

Roy Hodgson’s side will be far more confident of taking something this time around, sitting above Brighton in the table and boasting a decent away record under the 72-year-old.

However, the contest could well inform what Palace want to do going forward as a club.

At the end of last season Brighton shocked everyone with the decision to sack former manager Chris Hughton, whose pragmatic approach had seen the south coast club defy the odds and remain afloat in the Premier League.

The Seagulls opted for the adventurous route, calling on Graham Potter and his more attractive brand of football. It was certainly a risk and while they are by no means safe yet this season, Brighton have been a more entertaining side this term.

Palace face a similar dilemma themselves over the closing months of the season. Progress over a new deal for Hodgson in south London slowed after the two defeats to Sheffield United and Everton, as questions over what comes next grew larger.

Meetings with Brighton are always big occasions for the Eagles, but this one could inform on more than just bragging rights until they meet again.