🔥Crystal Palace dealt fresh injury blow as James Tomkins faces weeks out with hamstring problem🔥

Crystal Palace’s problems have been compounded by a hamstring injury to James Tomkins.

The centre-half, who has been one of Roy Hodgson’s most reliable players this season, was forced off just after the hour mark in the 3-1 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

“He’ll have to have a scan,” said Hodgson. “Hamstring injuries normally take weeks rather than days but we won’t know how bad the news is until he’s had the scan. It is a shame to lose him.”

The 30-year-old’s absence will be keenly felt, with Palace having not kept a clean sheet in 10 Premier League games. Their problems at the back are now bringing their struggles in front of goal into sharper focus.

No Premier League side has scored fewer goals than Palace’s 23 this season, although there was the silver lining of a first goal of the season for Christian Benteke.

Benteke said: “It is always nice [to get a goal], but the main thing was to get three points, which we didn’t.”