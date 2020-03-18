🔥Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish reassures staff over pay during coronavirus shutdown🔥

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has reassured staff that they will not lose out financially due to the coronavirus.

The Premier League’s initial postponement until April 4 did not cover any Palace home games, however, with few expecting football to return so quickly, plans on how to complete the season are still up in the air.

While the Premier League are determined to finish the current season in its entirety, Palace have committed still to pay casual matchday staff should games be cancelled or played behind closed doors.

Furthermore, staff suffering who miss work through Covid-19-related issues will not be placed on statutory sick pay and will be paid their usual salary.

In a statement, Parish said: “Firstly, in order to ensure the impact of this health crisis is minimised, we will not be placing any of our colleagues on statutory sick pay for health issues relating to COVID-19 during this crisis.

“We are also aware of the impact on matchday casual staff where games are cancelled or played behind closed doors.

“Whilst we are not anticipating this to be the case, we will ensure that matchday staff who would have been employed by the club for these fixtures are not disadvantaged financially.

“Once again I wish everybody the very best as we all adapt to the situation.”