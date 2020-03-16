🔥Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish delivers a rallying message amid the vast coronavirus disruptions🔥

Chairman Steve Parish has sent a rallying call to Crystal Palace fans, defiantly stating he looks forward to welcoming them back to Selhurst Park.

In a statement given on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed any unnecessary social contact should now be avoided at all costs, adding the government no longer supports mass gatherings.

Palace have now confirmed they have closed their training ground for a week, urging players to stay at home and follow personalised training plans amid coronavirus concerns.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 3 at the earliest, although it seems unlikely any football will be played before May.

In a statement released on the Crystal Palace website, Parish said: “In light of the new government advice to avoid public gatherings and adopt social distancing measures, I wanted to take this opportunity to send everyone connected with the club an update.

“Clearly our first concern is for all of you: supporters, staff and players, to make sure we do whatever we can to ensure you are as safe as possible.

“I am sure you will have already received information regarding the best steps you can take to protect yourself and others, and I urge everybody to follow these as best they can. It’s so important we all take proactive, preventative measures to mitigate the spread of this virus and the strain on the health service.

“As a club, we have now asked all staff who are not related to essential maintenance and safety to work from home. Therefore, if you do need to contact the club please be patient with us while we make this change.

“We have closed our Training Ground as a precautionary measure for one week, with players being urged to stay at home and undertake personalised training plans.

“As a club, as a country, and as a global community, I know how resilient and strong we are; we will get through this if we follow the advice and take care of each other, especially those most at risk.

“I will sign off by wishing you and your families the very best for the coming weeks. Stay healthy, stay safe, and I look forward to the day we welcome you all back to Selhurst Park.”