🔥Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson hails Gary Cahill impact after free transfer 'gift'🔥

Roy Hodgson has hailed the impact of Gary Cahill on Crystal Palace and says his signing was too big a gift to pass up last summer.

The Eagles snapped up Cahill on a free transfer ahead of this season after the former England international was frozen out at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri last term.

The 34-year-old made 38 appearances under Hodgson during his time as England manager and has been one of the signings of the season in the Premier League.

With Luka Milivojevic having not started for the last three games, Cahill has taken the captain’s armband in place of the Serbian, and has been vital as Palace kept three consecutive clean sheets.

“For me it was too big a gift to let pass us by in a way when Gary became free and due to the relationship Ray and I have with him, from working with England, we were able to persuade him to come and join us,” said Hodgson.

Hit: Cahill has been a fine addition to Palace’s squad this season Photo: PA

“Since he has captained the team he has been fantastic. Now we have Luka back he may have to relinquish the captaincy because really Luka is our club captain. But I gave him the captaincy in Luka’s absence and he has been quite fantastic.”

Cahill has been Palace’s most consistent player all season with the Eagles having picked up more points than ever at this stage of a Premier League season.

Despite his age, Hodgson believes Cahill has lost none of his ability or stamina, while his character is there for all to see.

“How does he do it? It is all to do with the man, the man Gary Cahill,” said Hodgson. “The character of the man and his level of football knowledge and skill has not diminished.

“In fact I suppose you could say with experience his level of football knowledge has improved as the years go by and luckily he hasn’t lost anything physical in terms of pace, mobility, aggression or technique, that has all stayed with him and the answer to the question why is he doing so well is because his character as a person and his desire to be a good pro footballer and do what he knows and his job to do and do it well, he does every week.

“We are so grateful that we got him because at the time it was a contentious decision. Don’t forget the previous season, the bulk of it had been played by James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho and they both did great.

“But when both got injured, in comes Scott Dann and Martin Kelly and they do a great job for us as well. But we knew injuries would always be a risk factor with James, Mamadou and Scott and even with Martin. They do pick up injuries.”