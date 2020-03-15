🔥Crystal Palace 'awarded Premier League title': Steve Parish endorses 'sensible solution'🔥

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has jokingly welcomed a “sensible solution” to the Premier League title conundrum.

All top-flight matches have been postponed until at least next month amid fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and the Premier League is set to meet on Thursday to discuss potential next steps.

Liverpool sit 25 points clear at the top, but it is unclear whether the season will reach its conclusion with nine games left to play and little space in the calendar to stage a mounting list of unfulfilled fixtures.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has suggested the season be declared null and void, while others have proposed a 22-team Premier League next season.

(Lucy Young)

Palace chairman Parish has welcomed one of the cheekier suggestions to date.

Matthew Stanger tweeted: “Suggestion for the fairest way to end the season: just take the form table for the past 3 matches.

“Congrats to Crystal Palace on a first Premier League title.”

Parish retweeted the suggestion, adding: “Finally a sensible solution.”

Palace won their last three Premier League matches – each 1-0 wins – before the suspension was called, raising hopes of a late push for Europe.

It is the first time this season the Eagles have recorded three League wins on the spin, a sequence of results which has propelled them to the top of the form table in the weeks since the winter break.