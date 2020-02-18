🔥Crystal Palace asked to submit further training ground plans before final decision on £20m project🔥

Crystal Palace have been asked to provide Bromley Council with further details over their plans for the club’s new £20million academy site before a final decision can be made on whether to approve or not.

The Eagles announced earlier this year their plans to redevelop the site on Copers Cope Road, just down the road from the first team base, in their bid to elevate the academy to Category One status.

Development of the academy is at the heart of chairman Steve Parish’s three-year-plan to move the club forward, with the aim of producing stars like Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a more regular basis a vital pillar of their future success.

The club filed their application in mid-November before local residents where offered the chance to raise their grievances with the plans, while fans were encouraged to lodge their support.

Before a decision can be made either way on whether the plans are approved or not, the Council have requested that Crystal Palace provide further details on certain elements of the plans.