🔥Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson monitor advice for over-70s as training ground is closed🔥

Clubs up and down the country are looking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and lessen the impact on their squad and staff.

With that in mind, as a precautionary measure, Crystal Palace have closed their first-team and academy training grounds on Copers Cope Road for a week.

It is understood none of the players have yet shown symptoms and are not self-isolating, though with no football for the foreseeable future and other Premier League clubs reporting cases, Palace are taking a cautious approach.

The first-team squad have been given individual programmes by the coaching staff in order to maintain fitness levels while away from the training ground, which is currently set to reopen on March 23.

Wilfried Zaha kept himself ticking over at the weekend with a visit to a 5-a-side pitch in Beckenham.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will note with keen interest the government’s stance on those over the age of 70.

At 72, Palace boss Hodgson is the eldest in the Premier League and could face having to be absent from games should he be told to isolate when football finally returns.