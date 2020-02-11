🔥Crystal jewellery: superpowered stones are the new secret weapon of the stylish🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Are you sharing a Tube carriage with tourmaline? Did you spy a rose quartz or two in your morning coffee queue?

Chances are you didn’t even notice — either because said stone was concealed inside the owner’s bra or because crystals have become so commonplace, they’re no longer conspicuous.

Certainly, fashion hasn’t been backwards in coming forward about embracing this spiritual movement. Victoria Beckham never leaves home without a black obsidian to protect against negative energy and she swears by citrine — said to promote inspiration and creativity — backstage at her catwalk shows. For her pre-autumn 2018 collection, the designer even incorporated secret pockets into wide-leg trousers to accommodate crystals, while The Row’s Olsen twins once dished out gems to attendees at a New York Fashion Week show. It was only a matter of time before someone joined the dots.

The result is an emerging market for super-powered accessories, in which the world of crystals and fine jewellery align. Among the spiritual leaders is London-based designer Roxanne First, who has just introduced a collaboration with psychic reader, meditation teacher and all-round wellness warrior Emma Lucy Knowles.

(Rock Raw)

Renowned for her book, The Power of Crystal Healing, Knowles’s fashion debut includes gold chains adorned with a trio of crystals, chosen to help guide you in work, love or wellbeing. As the brand states, these are intended to be “more than just a necklace, this is a piece of jewellery that takes care of you as you wear it”. Knowles, when we meet at the collection’s launch in Liberty, says: “We wanted to create a collection that not only looked beautiful but, most importantly, energises, aligns and educates you, without overwhelming you,” says. “I personally have hand-cleansed, charged and blessed each of the 1,250 hand-picked stones in an energy ritual that takes three days.”

The Hero’s Shield — made up of amazonite, pink opal and citrine — is designed to aid the wearer in self-empowerment, self-confidence and self-belief. Important meeting? The Power House — hematite, lapis and smoky quartz — is your secret weapon, while The Lover’s Wish — rose quartz, green grass agate and amethyst — is the ideal accessory for a promising Tinder date.

“Three is our magic number because it represents manifestation, whilst also symbolising the connection between your mind, body and spirit.” Though, there is also the option of The Shield of All, made up of all 12 crystals, for the ultimate all-rounder.

Roxanne First x Emma Lucy Knowles

What’s more, each customer is encouraged to add their own personal intention before the first wear, in a ritual which involves lighting a candle and repeating a mantra while threading your beads onto the chain. Recharging the energy of your crystals by the light of a full moon is also encouraged.

That all a bit eye-roll-inducing for you? Don’t worry, Knowles is encouraging of a bit of cynicism. “I’ve learnt a dose of scepticism is actually very healthy and can really help us work with our intuition.”

BBC presenter-turned-crystal healer Estelle Bingham also believes instinct is key. “For those new to crystals, it’s good to choose a piece that speaks to you because that’s what you need right now, so trust that,” says Bingham, who can often be found scouring for gemstones at Wilde Ones boutique on the Kings Road. “I would say not to get too wrapped up in the language of people telling you what do to and how to do it.

(Crystal Haze)

“I feel that crystals speak to you. If you like the look of something, go with it.” When we meet at her practice at the Khera-Griggs Cleanse Clinic in Urban Retreat she’s wearing a large clear quartz necklace — “the amplifier of all other crystals” — from a Tibetan monastery, explaining that a favoured tektite one recently broke “because it absorbed too much energy”. She believes wearing a stone around your neck can prove particularly dynamic. “Your heart is your centre and it’s a massive power source,” she says.

Jewellery brand Rock Raw specialises in pendants powered by crystals which have been blessed by founder Lucy Sherwood using sage, palo santo and the music of crystal sound bowls. With 25 crystals spanning nurturing moonstone to courage-building tiger’s eye, each is encased in solid gold and often trimmed with ethical diamonds for a talisman designed to last a lifetime.

Oslo-based brand Crystal Haze, coming soon to the UK, is also known for its wide collection of raw crystal pendants shaped like geodes or shards, from calming pink agate to clarity-imbuing selenite, while Parisian Anissa Kermiche, who represents a new generation of contemporary fine jewellers, has also introduced a collection entitled Period Drama featuring bracelets, rings and earrings studded with garnets, which are said to help alleviate PMS.

Magic.