🔥Crying Demi Lovato restarts Grammys performance as she makes comeback after overdose🔥

Demi Lovato was forced to restart her performance at the Grammys after becoming overwhelmed with emotion as she made a triumphant comeback following an overdose.

The 27-year-old singer graced the Grammys stage on Sunday night to deliver an anticipated performance of her new song Anyone, which was written and recorded before she suffered a near-fatal overdose at her Californian home in July 2018.

Just seconds after the pianist played the opening chords of Anyone, Demi struggled to get through the first few words while crying and stopped to compose her.

She was then lifted up by supportive cheers from the audience and launched into the heartfelt ballad for a second time.

Demi proceeded to deliver one of the most emotional performances of her career and wowed the audience with piercing vocals.

After moving the room to tears, Demi received a standing ovation and soaked in the moment of her comeback.

‘DEMI LOVATO GETTING A STANDING OVATION DURING HER COMEBACK PERFORMANCE WE LOVE TO SEE IT,’ one fan tweeted in support.

Describing it as a defining moment for Demi, another confidently stated: ‘Demi Lovato just had her career moment.’

‘Demi lovato went thru so much shit and now she is back with another beautiful meaningful song honestly i am so proud of this woman look at her killing her performance,’ another said.

Highlighting Demi’s vocal ability, one said: ‘Y’all better not act brand new to miss Demi Lovato’s vocals like LIGHTWEIGHT isn’t one of the best pop vocals of the last decade. DEMI SINGS DOWN.’

Opening up about Anyone, Demi recently told Zane Lowe for New Music Daily: ‘I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help.

‘And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, “How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let’s help this girl?”’

She continued: ‘I even listen back to it and I’m like, “Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself. I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking: If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.’

