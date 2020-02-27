🔥Crushed Laura Kenny bids to bounce back in omnium Track Cycling World Championships🔥

Laura Kenny is confident she has the form to hit back in the omnium at the Track Cycling World Championships after narrowly missing out on a medal in Berlin last night.

The 27-year-old Briton was edged into fourth place in the scratch race in her first competitive outing since breaking her shoulder in a crash at the start of the year.

Kirsten Wild, of the Netherlands, won gold and the rainbow jersey, with American Jennifer Valente and Maria Martins, from Portugal, edging out Kenny for the minor medals.

But the four-times Olympic gold medallist said: “It’s one of those races and it’s such a lottery — it’s hard not to be disappointed.

“I should have let Kirsten go a bit and if I had some space, I would have had something to run into. I was going full gas and fourth is the worst place you can finish.

“I wanted to come [and compete here], regardless of my form, and I’m quite pleased to be here, but I wish I had done better in that race.

“I feel all right, that’s why it’s frustrating. It’s just a tactical error and one of those things you can change. My legs felt good but my tactics were not. My shoulder is still broken but when I’m on the bike I can’t feel it all.”

Kenny has the chance of picking up a medal in the two-day omnium — in which she is a two-time Olympic champion — when the event gets under way tomorrow.